How do I add notes to Vidyard?

How to Enhance Your Vidyard Experience with Notes

Vidyard, the popular video hosting and analytics platform, offers a range of features to help users optimize their video content. One such feature is the ability to add notes, which can greatly enhance the overall experience for both creators and viewers. In this article, we will explore how to add notes to Vidyard and the benefits they bring to your video content.

Adding Notes to Vidyard: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Sign in to your Vidyard account and navigate to the video you wish to add notes to.

2. Click on the “Edit” button located below the video player.

3. In the video editor, select the “Notes” tab.

4. Click on the “Add Note” button to create a new note.

5. Enter the desired text for your note in the provided text box.

6. Customize the appearance of your note selecting font styles, colors, and sizes.

7. Drag and drop the note to the desired location on the video timeline.

8. Adjust the duration of the note dragging its edges.

9. Save your changes and exit the video editor.

The Benefits of Using Notes in Vidyard

Notes offer several advantages for both content creators and viewers. For creators, notes provide an opportunity to add context, additional information, or calls to action directly within the video. This can help engage viewers and drive specific actions, such as subscribing to a channel or visiting a website.

For viewers, notes serve as helpful signposts, guiding them through the video and highlighting key points or important details. They can also provide links to related resources or additional content, allowing viewers to explore further without leaving the video player.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I add multiple notes to a single video?

A: Yes, you can add as many notes as you like to a video, each with its own unique content and appearance.

Q: Can I edit or remove notes after adding them?

A: Absolutely! You can easily edit or delete notes at any time through the Vidyard video editor.

Q: Do notes work on all devices and platforms?

A: Yes, notes are designed to be compatible with various devices and platforms, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for all users.

In conclusion, adding notes to your Vidyard videos can greatly enhance the overall experience for both creators and viewers. By providing additional context, guiding viewers, and driving specific actions, notes offer a valuable tool to optimize your video content. So why not give it a try and take your videos to the next level with Vidyard’s note feature?