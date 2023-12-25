How do I add NFL to Amazon Prime?

How to Stream NFL Games on Amazon Prime: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re an avid football fan and an Amazon Prime subscriber, you may be wondering how to add NFL games to your streaming lineup. With the increasing popularity of online streaming services, it’s no surprise that Amazon Prime has partnered with the National Football League (NFL) to bring live games to its platform. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding NFL to your Amazon Prime subscription, so you can enjoy the excitement of football right from the comfort of your own home.

Step 1: Ensure You Have an Amazon Prime Subscription

Before you can access NFL games on Amazon Prime, you need to be an active subscriber. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for Amazon Prime on their website.

Step 2: Download the Amazon Prime Video App

To stream NFL games, you’ll need to download the Amazon Prime Video app on your preferred device. This app is available for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Step 3: Open the Amazon Prime Video App

Once you have the app installed, open it on your device and sign in with your Amazon Prime account credentials.

Step 4: Search for NFL Games

Using the search function within the Amazon Prime Video app, look for NFL games or specific teams you want to watch. You can also browse through the available sports content to find the NFL section.

Step 5: Start Streaming

Once you’ve found the NFL game you want to watch, simply click on it to start streaming. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the game!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is there an additional cost to stream NFL games on Amazon Prime?

A: No, as an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can access NFL games at no extra cost. However, keep in mind that your internet service provider may charge for data usage.

Q: Can I watch live NFL games on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime offers live streaming of NFL games, allowing you to watch the action as it happens.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, you can stream NFL games on multiple devices simultaneously, as long as they are all connected to your Amazon Prime account.

Q: Are all NFL games available on Amazon Prime?

A: While Amazon Prime offers a wide selection of NFL games, it may not have every single game. Some games may be subject to regional restrictions or broadcast rights.

With these simple steps, you can easily add NFL games to your Amazon Prime subscription and never miss a moment of the football season. So grab your favorite snacks, invite your friends over, and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams from the comfort of your own living room.