How do I add my Paramount Plus to Amazon Prime?

How to Link Your Paramount Plus Account to Amazon Prime: A Step-by-Step Guide

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service offering a vast library of movies and TV shows, has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to link their accounts with Amazon Prime. This integration provides a seamless streaming experience, enabling users to access Paramount Plus content directly through their Amazon Prime account. If you’re wondering how to add your Paramount Plus subscription to Amazon Prime, we’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Ensure You Have an Active Paramount Plus Subscription

Before linking your Paramount Plus account to Amazon Prime, make sure you have an active subscription to Paramount Plus. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a subscription on the Paramount Plus website.

Step 2: Open the Amazon Prime Video App

Launch the Amazon Prime Video app on your preferred device. This can be a smart TV, streaming device, or even your smartphone or tablet.

Step 3: Navigate to the “Channels” Section

Once you’re in the Amazon Prime Video app, navigate to the “Channels” section. This section allows you to add and manage various streaming services.

Step 4: Search for Paramount Plus

In the “Channels” section, search for Paramount Plus. You can either type “Paramount Plus” in the search bar or browse through the available channels until you find it.

Step 5: Select Paramount Plus and Link Your Account

After finding Paramount Plus, select it and choose the option to link your account. You will be prompted to enter your Paramount Plus login credentials. Once you’ve entered the required information, your Paramount Plus account will be linked to Amazon Prime.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Paramount Plus?

A: Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from various networks, including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

Q: Can I access Paramount Plus content through Amazon Prime without linking my accounts?

A: No, linking your Paramount Plus account to Amazon Prime is necessary to access Paramount Plus content through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Q: Is there an additional cost for linking my Paramount Plus account to Amazon Prime?

A: No, there is no additional cost for linking your Paramount Plus account to Amazon Prime. However, you will still need an active Paramount Plus subscription.

Q: Can I unlink my Paramount Plus account from Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, you can unlink your Paramount Plus account from Amazon Prime at any time. Simply go to the “Channels” section in the Amazon Prime Video app, find Paramount Plus, and select the option to unlink your account.

By following these simple steps, you can easily link your Paramount Plus account to Amazon Prime and enjoy a seamless streaming experience with access to a vast library of content. Happy streaming!