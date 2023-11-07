How do I add my age to Amazon Prime?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become an integral part of our lives. With the convenience of purchasing products from the comfort of our homes, it’s no wonder that Amazon Prime has gained immense popularity. However, some users may wonder how to add their age to their Amazon Prime account. In this article, we will guide you through the process and answer some frequently asked questions.

How to add your age to Amazon Prime:

To add your age to your Amazon Prime account, follow these simple steps:

1. Log in to your Amazon Prime account.

2. Go to the “Account & Lists” section.

3. Under the “Your Account” tab, select “Your Content and Devices.”

4. Click on the “Preferences” tab.

5. Scroll down to the “Personalization” section.

6. Locate the “Your Amazon Profile” option and click on it.

7. In the “About” section, you will find the option to add your age. Click on the edit button next to it.

8. Enter your age and save the changes.

Once you have completed these steps, your age will be added to your Amazon Prime account.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why do I need to add my age to Amazon Prime?

A: Adding your age to your Amazon Prime account helps personalize your shopping experience. It allows Amazon to provide you with age-appropriate recommendations and content.

Q: Can I change my age on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, you can change your age on Amazon Prime following the same steps mentioned above.

Q: Will my age be visible to others?

A: No, your age will not be visible to other Amazon Prime users. It is solely used for personalization purposes.

Q: Is adding my age mandatory?

A: Adding your age is not mandatory, but it can enhance your shopping experience on Amazon Prime.

In conclusion, adding your age to your Amazon Prime account is a simple process that can enhance your shopping experience. By personalizing your recommendations and content, Amazon aims to provide you with a tailored and enjoyable online shopping journey.