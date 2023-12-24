How do I add MTV to Amazon Prime?

How to Stream MTV on Amazon Prime: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a fan of music, reality shows, and captivating documentaries, you may be wondering how to add MTV to your Amazon Prime streaming service. With its vast library of content, Amazon Prime offers a wide range of entertainment options, but MTV is not included in its standard package. However, fear not! There are a few simple steps you can follow to enjoy all the MTV goodness on your Amazon Prime account.

Step 1: Check for MTV Availability

Before diving into the process, it’s important to note that MTV is not directly available on Amazon Prime. However, you can access MTV content through additional streaming services that can be added to your Amazon Prime account.

Step 2: Subscribe to MTV Hits

To watch MTV shows and music videos on Amazon Prime, you’ll need to subscribe to MTV Hits. This is a standalone streaming service that offers a vast collection of MTV content. Simply visit the Amazon Prime Video Channels page and search for MTV Hits. From there, you can subscribe to the service for a monthly fee.

Step 3: Install the MTV App

Once you’ve subscribed to MTV Hits, you’ll need to install the MTV app on your device. The app is available for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick. Simply search for “MTV” in your device’s app store and download the official MTV app.

Step 4: Link Your MTV Hits Subscription

After installing the MTV app, open it and follow the on-screen instructions to link your MTV Hits subscription to the app. This will allow you to access all the MTV content available through Amazon Prime.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does MTV Hits cost?

A: MTV Hits is available for a monthly fee of $5.99.

Q: Can I watch live MTV shows on Amazon Prime?

A: No, MTV Hits on Amazon Prime offers on-demand access to a vast library of MTV content, but it does not include live streaming of MTV shows.

Q: Can I cancel my MTV Hits subscription anytime?

A: Yes, you can cancel your MTV Hits subscription at any time without any additional charges.

By following these simple steps, you can easily add MTV to your Amazon Prime streaming experience. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy all the music, reality shows, and documentaries that MTV has to offer!