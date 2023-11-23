How do I add Max to Hulu?

In an exciting move, Hulu has recently announced the addition of HBO Max to its streaming platform. This collaboration brings together two popular streaming services, offering users an even wider range of content to enjoy. If you’re wondering how to add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, we’ve got you covered with all the details.

To add HBO Max to your Hulu account, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Hulu app or visit the Hulu website on your device.

2. Log in to your Hulu account.

3. Navigate to the account settings or profile section.

4. Look for the “Manage Add-ons” or “Add-ons” option.

5. Find HBO Max in the list of available add-ons and select it.

6. Follow the prompts to complete the subscription process.

Once you’ve successfully added HBO Max to your Hulu account, you’ll have access to a vast library of HBO Max content, including popular shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Friends, as well as a wide range of movies, documentaries, and exclusive originals.

FAQ:

Q: What is HBO Max?

A: HBO Max is a streaming service that offers a vast collection of content, including HBO shows, movies, and exclusive originals.

Q: Can I access HBO Max through Hulu?

A: Yes, you can now add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, allowing you to access both platforms’ content in one place.

Q: Is there an additional cost for HBO Max on Hulu?

A: Yes, adding HBO Max to your Hulu subscription will incur an additional monthly fee. The exact cost may vary, so be sure to check the current pricing on the Hulu website.

Q: Can I watch HBO Max content on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream HBO Max content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices, as long as you have an active subscription.

With the addition of HBO Max to Hulu, users can now enjoy a seamless streaming experience, accessing a vast array of content from both platforms. So, why wait? Follow the steps above and start exploring the exciting world of HBO Max on Hulu today!