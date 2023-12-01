How do I add Hulu to my Disney Plus account?

How to Combine Hulu with Your Disney Plus Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

In a move that has delighted streaming enthusiasts, Disney recently announced a bundle that combines its popular Disney Plus service with Hulu and ESPN+. This exciting package offers a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and much more. If you’re wondering how to add Hulu to your Disney Plus account, we’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Sign up for Disney Plus

If you haven’t already subscribed to Disney Plus, head over to their website and sign up for an account. You’ll need to provide some basic information and choose a subscription plan that suits your needs.

Step 2: Access your Disney Plus account

Once you’ve successfully signed up, log in to your Disney Plus account using your credentials. This will give you access to the Disney Plus platform.

Step 3: Navigate to the account settings

In the top right corner of the Disney Plus homepage, you’ll find an icon that looks like three horizontal lines. Click on it to open a drop-down menu, and then select “Account” from the available options.

Step 4: Choose the bundle option

Within your account settings, you’ll see a section called “Subscription.” Look for the option that says “Switch to Disney bundle.” Click on it to proceed.

Step 5: Link your Hulu account

After selecting the bundle option, you’ll be redirected to a page where you can link your Hulu account. If you already have a Hulu account, simply enter your login credentials. If you don’t have one, you’ll have the option to sign up for Hulu as part of the bundle.

Step 6: Enjoy your combined subscription

Once you’ve successfully linked your Hulu account, you’re all set! You can now enjoy the vast library of content available on both Disney Plus and Hulu, all conveniently accessible from a single account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I add Hulu to my existing Disney Plus account?

A: Yes, you can easily add Hulu to your existing Disney Plus account following the steps outlined above.

Q: Is there an additional cost for adding Hulu to my Disney Plus account?

A: Yes, there is an additional cost for the bundle that includes Hulu. However, the combined subscription offers significant savings compared to subscribing to each service separately.

Q: Can I still access Hulu separately after adding it to my Disney Plus account?

A: Yes, you can still access Hulu as a standalone service even after adding it to your Disney Plus account. The choice is yours whether to use them separately or enjoy the convenience of a combined subscription.

Q: Can I link multiple Hulu accounts to my Disney Plus account?

A: No, you can only link one Hulu account to your Disney Plus account. However, you can create profiles within Hulu to cater to different family members’ preferences.

With the ability to combine Hulu with your Disney Plus account, you can now enjoy an even wider range of entertainment options. So, why wait? Follow these simple steps and unlock a world of captivating content today!