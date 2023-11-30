How do I add HBO Max to Amazon Prime?

How to Stream HBO Max on Amazon Prime: A Step-by-Step Guide

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment routine, offering a vast array of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. Two popular platforms, HBO Max and Amazon Prime, have joined forces to provide users with an even more extensive selection of entertainment. If you’re wondering how to add HBO Max to your Amazon Prime account, we’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Check Your Amazon Prime Subscription

Before diving into the process, ensure that you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. HBO Max is available as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video Channels, so make sure you have a Prime membership to proceed.

Step 2: Visit the Amazon Prime Video Channels Page

Open your web browser and go to the Amazon Prime Video Channels page. This page allows you to browse and subscribe to various channels, including HBO Max.

Step 3: Search for HBO Max

Once you’re on the Amazon Prime Video Channels page, use the search bar to find HBO Max. Type “HBO Max” in the search field and hit enter.

Step 4: Subscribe to HBO Max

After locating HBO Max in the search results, click on the channel’s icon. You will be redirected to the HBO Max subscription page. Click on the “Subscribe” button to add HBO Max to your Amazon Prime account.

Step 5: Sign in to HBO Max

Once you’ve subscribed to HBO Max, you’ll need to sign in to your HBO Max account. If you already have an HBO Max account, enter your credentials. Otherwise, create a new account following the on-screen instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is HBO Max?

A: HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content from HBO, Warner Bros., and other popular networks.

Q: Can I access HBO Max through Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, you can add HBO Max as a channel to your Amazon Prime account and access it through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Q: Is HBO Max included in Amazon Prime membership?

A: No, HBO Max is not included in the standard Amazon Prime membership. It is available as an add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Q: Can I watch HBO Max on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream HBO Max on multiple devices simultaneously. HBO Max allows you to create multiple profiles and stream on up to three devices at the same time.

Q: How much does HBO Max cost on Amazon Prime?

A: The cost of HBO Max on Amazon Prime varies depending on your location and any ongoing promotions. It is typically priced at $14.99 per month.

Now that you know how to add HBO Max to your Amazon Prime account, you can enjoy a vast selection of captivating content from both platforms. Happy streaming!