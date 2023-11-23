How do I add Fox to my YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of channels to cater to the diverse entertainment needs of its users. One of the most sought-after channels is Fox, known for its captivating shows, live sports events, and breaking news coverage. If you’re wondering how to add Fox to your YouTube TV lineup, we’ve got you covered.

Adding Fox to YouTube TV

To add Fox to your YouTube TV subscription, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the YouTube TV app or visit the YouTube TV website on your device.

2. Sign in to your YouTube TV account.

3. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen.

4. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.

5. In the left-hand menu, choose “Membership.”

6. Scroll down to the “Premium add-ons” section and click on “More networks.”

7. Look for Fox in the list of available networks and click on the “+” icon next to it.

8. Confirm your selection clicking on “Add” or “Subscribe.”

Once you’ve completed these steps, Fox will be added to your YouTube TV channel lineup, allowing you to enjoy all the exciting content it has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does it cost to add Fox to YouTube TV?

A: The cost of adding Fox to your YouTube TV subscription may vary depending on your location and the current pricing plans. It is recommended to check the YouTube TV website or contact their customer support for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Q: Can I watch live sports events on Fox through YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV provides access to live sports events broadcasted on Fox, including popular leagues like the NFL, MLB, and NBA.

Q: Can I record shows from Fox on YouTube TV?

A: Absolutely! YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record shows from Fox and other channels, so you can watch them at your convenience.

In conclusion, adding Fox to your YouTube TV subscription is a straightforward process that enables you to enjoy a wide range of captivating shows, live sports events, and breaking news coverage. Stay tuned and never miss out on your favorite Fox content with YouTube TV.