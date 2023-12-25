How do I add FOX Sports to Hulu?

How to Stream FOX Sports on Hulu: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you a sports enthusiast looking to catch all the action on FOX Sports? Well, you’re in luck! Hulu, the popular streaming platform, now offers FOX Sports as part of its live TV package. With this exciting addition, you can enjoy a wide range of sports events, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more, right from the comfort of your own home. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding FOX Sports to your Hulu subscription.

Step 1: Sign up for Hulu + Live TV

To access FOX Sports on Hulu, you need to subscribe to Hulu’s live TV package. Visit the Hulu website and sign up for the Hulu + Live TV plan. This plan not only includes access to FOX Sports but also offers a variety of other popular channels.

Step 2: Download the Hulu app

Once you have subscribed to Hulu + Live TV, download the Hulu app on your preferred streaming device. The Hulu app is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Step 3: Log in to your Hulu account

Open the Hulu app and log in using your Hulu account credentials. Make sure you have the correct username and password handy.

Step 4: Navigate to the Live TV section

Once you are logged in, navigate to the Live TV section of the Hulu app. This section will display all the available live channels, including FOX Sports.

Step 5: Start streaming FOX Sports

Scroll through the channel list until you find FOX Sports. Click on it to start streaming your favorite sports events live. You can also use the search function within the app to quickly find FOX Sports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is FOX Sports available on all Hulu plans?

A: No, FOX Sports is only available on Hulu’s live TV package, known as Hulu + Live TV.

Q: Can I watch FOX Sports on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, if you want to stream on more than two devices, you can upgrade to an unlimited screens add-on.

Q: Can I record FOX Sports events on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite sports events on FOX Sports. You can access these recordings later and watch them at your convenience.

Now that you know how to add FOX Sports to your Hulu subscription, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy all the thrilling sports action right at your fingertips. Happy streaming!