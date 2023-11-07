How do I add Fox app to Apple TV?

If you’re an Apple TV user and a fan of Fox programming, you may be wondering how to add the Fox app to your device. Fortunately, the process is quite simple and can be done in just a few steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding the Fox app to your Apple TV, ensuring you never miss your favorite shows and movies.

Step 1: Access the App Store

To begin, make sure your Apple TV is connected to the internet. From the home screen, navigate to the App Store icon using your Apple TV remote. The App Store is represented a blue icon with a white “A” on it.

Step 2: Search for the Fox app

Once you’re in the App Store, use the search function to find the Fox app. Simply type “Fox” into the search bar and press enter. The search results should display the Fox app as one of the options.

Step 3: Install the Fox app

After locating the Fox app in the search results, select it and click on the “Get” or “Install” button. This will initiate the installation process. Wait for the app to download and install on your Apple TV. The progress can be tracked the loading bar underneath the app icon.

Step 4: Launch the Fox app

Once the installation is complete, you can find the Fox app on your Apple TV home screen. Navigate to the app using your remote and click on it to launch. You will now have access to a wide range of Fox programming, including live TV, on-demand shows, and movies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is the Fox app free to download?

A: Yes, the Fox app is free to download from the App Store. However, some content may require a subscription or cable provider login for full access.

Q: Can I watch live TV on the Fox app?

A: Yes, the Fox app allows you to stream live TV, including sports events, news broadcasts, and more. However, availability may vary depending on your location and cable provider.

Q: Can I watch Fox shows on-demand?

A: Absolutely! The Fox app offers a vast library of on-demand shows and movies, allowing you to catch up on your favorite Fox programming at any time.

Q: Can I use the Fox app on multiple Apple TVs?

A: Yes, you can download and use the Fox app on multiple Apple TVs as long as they are linked to the same Apple ID.

In conclusion, adding the Fox app to your Apple TV is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you can enjoy a wide range of Fox programming right from the comfort of your living room. Happy streaming!