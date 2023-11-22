How do I add another account to Amazon Prime Video?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment routine. Amazon Prime Video, one of the leading platforms in this domain, offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, many users often wonder how they can add another account to their Amazon Prime Video subscription. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through the process.

Step 1: Sign in to your Amazon Prime Video account

To begin, visit the Amazon Prime Video website and sign in using your existing account credentials. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to create one before proceeding.

Step 2: Access your account settings

Once you’re signed in, locate the account settings section. This can usually be found clicking on your profile icon or navigating to the account settings tab.

Step 3: Manage your profiles

Within the account settings, you’ll find an option to manage profiles. Click on this option to proceed.

Step 4: Add a new profile

In the profile management section, you’ll have the option to add a new profile. Click on the “Add Profile” button and follow the prompts to create a new profile for the additional account.

Step 5: Customize the new profile

Once the new profile is created, you can customize it adding a profile picture and adjusting the parental control settings if necessary. This allows you to personalize the viewing experience for each account.

FAQ:

Q: How many profiles can I add to my Amazon Prime Video account?

A: Amazon Prime Video allows you to create up to six profiles per account. This allows each member of your household to have their own personalized experience.

Q: Can I have multiple profiles streaming simultaneously?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime Video allows multiple profiles to stream simultaneously. The number of simultaneous streams depends on your subscription plan. For example, the standard plan allows two simultaneous streams, while the premium plan allows up to four.

Q: Can I switch between profiles easily?

A: Yes, switching between profiles is simple. On the Amazon Prime Video website or app, you can easily switch profiles clicking on the profile icon and selecting the desired profile.

Adding another account to your Amazon Prime Video subscription is a straightforward process that allows multiple users to enjoy the platform’s extensive content library. By following these steps, you can create and manage additional profiles, ensuring a personalized streaming experience for everyone in your household.