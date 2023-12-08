How do I activate Peacock TV on Roku?

How to Activate Peacock TV on Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Peacock TV, NBC’s streaming platform, has gained popularity for its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and live sports. If you’re a Roku user looking to access Peacock TV, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of activating Peacock TV on your Roku device.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

If you haven’t already, start setting up your Roku device. Connect it to your TV and ensure it is connected to the internet. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process.

Step 2: Add the Peacock TV channel

Using your Roku remote, navigate to the Roku home screen. Scroll down and select the “Streaming Channels” option. In the Roku Channel Store, search for “Peacock TV” using the search bar. Once you find the Peacock TV channel, select it and choose “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

Step 3: Generate an activation code

After successfully adding the Peacock TV channel, launch it on your Roku device. You will be prompted with an activation code on your TV screen. Keep this code handy as you’ll need it in the next step.

Step 4: Activate Peacock TV

Open a web browser on your computer or mobile device and visit the Peacock TV activation website. Sign in with your Peacock TV account credentials or create a new account if you don’t have one. Enter the activation code displayed on your TV screen and click on the “Continue” button. Your Peacock TV channel on Roku will now be activated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock TV?

A: Peacock TV is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of TV shows, movies, and live sports.

Q: Can I access Peacock TV for free?

A: Yes, Peacock TV offers a free tier with limited content. However, to access the full library, you may need to subscribe to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

Q: Is Peacock TV available on Roku?

A: Yes, Peacock TV is available on Roku devices. Simply follow the activation process outlined in this article to access it.

Q: Can I use my existing Peacock TV account to activate on Roku?

A: Yes, you can use your existing Peacock TV account to activate the channel on Roku. Simply sign in with your account credentials during the activation process.

In conclusion, activating Peacock TV on your Roku device is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to enjoy the vast content library offered Peacock TV right on your TV screen. Happy streaming!