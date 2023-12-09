How do I activate Peacock on Roku?

How to Activate Peacock on Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide for Streaming Enthusiasts

Streaming platforms have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has quickly gained popularity with its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. If you’re a Roku user eager to explore what Peacock has to offer, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to activate Peacock on your Roku device.

Step 1: Ensure Compatibility

Before diving into the activation process, it’s important to ensure that your Roku device is compatible with Peacock. Peacock is supported on most Roku models, including Roku TVs, streaming players, and sticks. However, if you own an older Roku device, it may not support the Peacock app. To check compatibility, visit the Roku website or consult your device’s user manual.

Step 2: Add the Peacock Channel

To activate Peacock on your Roku, you need to add the Peacock channel to your Roku device. Start turning on your Roku device and navigating to the Roku home screen. From there, scroll through the available channels or use the search function to find the Peacock channel. Once you locate it, select “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

Step 3: Launch the Peacock Channel

After successfully adding the Peacock channel, return to the Roku home screen and locate the Peacock app. Launch the app selecting it with your Roku remote. This will open the Peacock channel on your Roku device.

Step 4: Activate Peacock

Upon launching the Peacock channel, you will be prompted with an activation code. Take note of this code as you will need it to activate Peacock on your Roku. Now, grab your smartphone, tablet, or computer and visit the Peacock activation website (www.peacocktv.com/activate) using a web browser.

Step 5: Enter the Activation Code

On the Peacock activation website, you will be asked to enter the activation code displayed on your Roku device. Type in the code accurately and click on the “Continue” or “Activate” button. This will initiate the activation process.

Step 6: Sign In or Sign Up

If you already have a Peacock account, sign in using your credentials. If not, you will need to create a new account. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the sign-in or sign-up process.

Step 7: Start Streaming

Congratulations! You have successfully activated Peacock on your Roku device. Now you can explore Peacock’s vast library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, live sports, and exclusive Peacock Originals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Peacock available for free on Roku?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that provides access to a limited selection of content. However, to unlock the full Peacock experience, including exclusive shows and movies, a premium subscription is required.

Q: Can I activate Peacock on multiple Roku devices?

A: Yes, you can activate Peacock on multiple Roku devices using the same Peacock account. Simply follow the activation process outlined above on each Roku device.

Q: How much does Peacock premium subscription cost?

A: Peacock offers two premium subscription options. The ad-supported plan costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is available for $9.99 per month.