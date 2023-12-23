How do I activate my MLB.TV subscription?

How to Activate Your MLB.TV Subscription: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a baseball enthusiast, you’re probably eager to catch all the live action from Major League Baseball (MLB) games. With an MLB.TV subscription, you can stream games from the comfort of your own home or on the go. But how do you activate your MLB.TV subscription? We’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Sign Up for MLB.TV

To activate your MLB.TV subscription, you first need to sign up for an account on the MLB website. Visit mlb.com and click on the “Subscribe” button. Choose the subscription plan that suits your needs and follow the prompts to create your account.

Step 2: Download the MLB App

Once you’ve signed up, download the MLB app on your preferred device. The app is available for smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Apple TV. Simply search for “MLB” in your device’s app store and install the official MLB app.

Step 3: Log In to Your Account

Open the MLB app and log in using the account credentials you created during the sign-up process. Make sure you have a stable internet connection to ensure a smooth login experience.

Step 4: Activate Your Subscription

After logging in, you’ll be prompted to activate your subscription. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation process. This may involve entering a code provided on the MLB website or app.

FAQ:

Q: What is MLB.TV?

A: MLB.TV is a subscription-based streaming service that allows baseball fans to watch live and on-demand games from Major League Baseball.

Q: Can I watch games on multiple devices?

A: Yes, MLB.TV allows you to stream games on multiple devices simultaneously, as long as they are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Q: Can I watch games from previous seasons?

A: Yes, MLB.TV offers an extensive archive of games from previous seasons, allowing you to relive memorable moments or catch up on games you may have missed.

Q: Are blackout restrictions applicable?

A: Yes, blackout restrictions may apply for live games. These restrictions are based on your location and the teams involved in the game. However, blackout games are usually available for streaming 90 minutes after the game ends.

Now that you know how to activate your MLB.TV subscription, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the excitement of America’s favorite pastime right at your fingertips. Happy streaming!