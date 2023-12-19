How do I activate my free Peacock with Xfinity?

How to Access Your Free Peacock Subscription with Xfinity

Xfinity customers can now rejoice as they gain access to a complimentary Peacock subscription, offering a vast array of captivating content. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, boasts an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original programming. If you’re an Xfinity customer wondering how to activate your free Peacock subscription, we’ve got you covered.

Activating Your Free Peacock Subscription

To activate your free Peacock subscription, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the Xfinity website or open the Xfinity app on your device.

2. Log in to your Xfinity account using your credentials.

3. Navigate to the Peacock activation page.

4. Click on the “Get Started” or “Activate” button.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to create a Peacock account or sign in if you already have one.

6. Once your Peacock account is set up, you can start enjoying the vast content library.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Q: How much does Peacock cost?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. Xfinity customers receive a complimentary Peacock subscription with limited ads.

Q: Can I access Peacock on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can access Peacock on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Q: Is Peacock available outside the United States?

A: Currently, Peacock is only available to customers within the United States.

Q: Can I upgrade to a premium Peacock subscription?

A: Yes, Xfinity customers have the option to upgrade to a premium Peacock subscription, which provides an ad-free experience and additional content.

Now that you know how to activate your free Peacock subscription with Xfinity, you can dive into a world of entertainment at your fingertips. Enjoy binge-watching your favorite shows, discovering new movies, and exploring Peacock’s exclusive content. Happy streaming!