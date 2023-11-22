How do I activate my 6 months free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers, providing a complimentary six-month subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new Apple device. This offer allows users to enjoy a wide range of exclusive content, including original shows, movies, and documentaries. If you’re wondering how to activate your six months of free Apple TV+, we’ve got you covered.

Step 1: Check eligibility

Before diving into the activation process, it’s important to ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for this offer. The promotion is available to customers who have purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac after September 10, 2019. If you’ve made a qualifying purchase, you’re ready to proceed.

Step 2: Update your device

To activate your free Apple TV+ subscription, make sure your device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. You can check for updates going to the “Settings” app on your device and selecting “General” followed “Software Update.” If an update is available, download and install it before moving on to the next step.

Step 3: Open the Apple TV app

On your eligible device, locate and open the Apple TV app. If you can’t find it, ensure that you have the latest version installed. The Apple TV app is pre-installed on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac devices. If you don’t have it, you can download it from the App Store.

Step 4: Sign in with your Apple ID

Once you’ve opened the Apple TV app, sign in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one selecting the “Create New Apple ID” option. Make sure to use the same Apple ID that you used to purchase your eligible device.

Step 5: Activate your free subscription

After signing in, you should see a prompt offering you the six months of free Apple TV+. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to activate your subscription. If you don’t see the prompt, go to the “Watch Now” tab and scroll down until you find the “Enjoy 1 Year Free” offer. Tap on it and follow the instructions to activate your subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I activate my free Apple TV+ subscription on multiple devices?

A: Yes, the six months of free Apple TV+ can be activated on multiple eligible devices using the same Apple ID.

Q: What happens after the six-month free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period ends, your Apple TV+ subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly price. However, you can cancel the subscription at any time before the trial ends to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I share my free Apple TV+ subscription with family members?

A: Yes, you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five other family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Q: Is the offer available for existing Apple TV+ subscribers?

A: No, this offer is only available for new Apple TV+ subscribers. If you already have an active subscription, you won’t be eligible for the six months of free access.

Now that you know how to activate your six months of free Apple TV+, sit back, relax, and enjoy the incredible content available on the platform. Happy streaming!