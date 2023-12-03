How do I activate my 1 year free Apple TV?

How to Activate Your 1-Year Free Apple TV Subscription

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new Apple device. This exclusive deal allows users to enjoy a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries on the Apple TV app. If you’re wondering how to activate your one-year free Apple TV subscription, we’ve got you covered.

Step 1: Check Eligibility

Before diving into the activation process, it’s important to ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria. This offer is available to customers who have purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac after September 10, 2019. Make sure your device falls within this timeframe to take advantage of the free subscription.

Step 2: Update Your Device

To activate your Apple TV+ subscription, ensure that your device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. You can check for updates going to the “Settings” app on your device and selecting “General” followed “Software Update.” If an update is available, download and install it before proceeding.

Step 3: Open the Apple TV App

Locate the Apple TV app on your device and open it. If you can’t find it, don’t worry – it’s pre-installed on all eligible devices. The Apple TV app is a platform that brings together various streaming services, including Apple TV+, making it your gateway to accessing the free subscription.

Step 4: Sign In with Your Apple ID

Once you’ve opened the Apple TV app, sign in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one visiting the Apple website or using the “Create New Apple ID” option within the app. Your Apple ID is essential for activating and managing your Apple TV+ subscription.

Step 5: Activate Your Free Subscription

After signing in, you should see a prompt offering you the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to activate it. If you don’t see the prompt, go to the “Watch Now” tab and scroll down until you find the “Enjoy 1 Year Free” offer. Tap on it and proceed with the activation process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I activate my free Apple TV+ subscription on multiple devices?

A: Yes, the one-year free subscription can be activated on multiple eligible devices using the same Apple ID.

Q: What happens after the one-year free subscription ends?

A: Once the free subscription period ends, you will be charged the standard monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+ unless you cancel it before the trial period expires.

Q: Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with family members?

A: Yes, you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five other family members using the Family Sharing feature.

Q: Is the Apple TV app available on non-Apple devices?

A: Yes, the Apple TV app is available on select smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. Check the Apple website for a list of compatible devices.

With these simple steps, you can activate your one-year free Apple TV subscription and start enjoying a vast library of captivating content. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer and immerse yourself in the world of Apple TV+.