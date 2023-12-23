How do I activate MLB.TV on Roku?

How to Stream MLB.TV on Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide for Baseball Fans

If you’re a baseball enthusiast looking to catch all the live action from Major League Baseball (MLB) games, MLB.TV is the perfect streaming service for you. With its extensive coverage of games, highlights, and exclusive content, MLB.TV allows fans to stay connected to their favorite teams and players. In this article, we will guide you through the process of activating MLB.TV on your Roku device, ensuring you never miss a pitch.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

Before you can start streaming MLB.TV, make sure your Roku device is properly set up and connected to your TV and home Wi-Fi network. Follow the instructions provided with your Roku device to complete the setup process.

Step 2: Install the MLB.TV app

Using your Roku remote, navigate to the Roku Channel Store and search for the MLB.TV app. Once you find it, select “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device. Wait for the installation to complete.

Step 3: Launch the MLB.TV app

After the installation is finished, return to your Roku home screen and locate the MLB.TV app. Launch the app selecting it with your Roku remote.

Step 4: Activate MLB.TV

Upon launching the MLB.TV app, you will be prompted to activate your subscription. Take note of the activation code displayed on your TV screen.

Step 5: Activate via the MLB website

Using a computer or mobile device, open a web browser and visit the MLB.TV activation page. Log in with your MLB.TV account credentials or create a new account if you don’t have one. Enter the activation code displayed on your TV screen and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is MLB.TV?

A: MLB.TV is a streaming service that allows baseball fans to watch live and on-demand games, highlights, and exclusive content from Major League Baseball.

Q: How much does MLB.TV cost?

A: The cost of MLB.TV varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. There are monthly and yearly options available, with prices subject to change each season.

Q: Can I watch all MLB games with MLB.TV?

A: While MLB.TV provides access to most out-of-market games, blackout restrictions may apply for in-market games. These restrictions are imposed to protect local broadcasters’ rights.

Q: Can I use my MLB.TV subscription on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can use your MLB.TV subscription on multiple devices, including Roku, smartphones, tablets, and computers. However, simultaneous streaming on multiple devices may be limited depending on your subscription plan.

Q: Can I cancel my MLB.TV subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your MLB.TV subscription at any time. However, refund policies may vary, so it’s advisable to review the terms and conditions before canceling.

Now that you know how to activate MLB.TV on your Roku device, you’re ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Major League Baseball. Grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and enjoy the game!