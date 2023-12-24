How do I activate Hulu for free on Verizon?

How to Activate Hulu for Free on Verizon: A Step-by-Step Guide

Verizon, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, has partnered with Hulu, the popular streaming service, to offer its customers an exciting perk. Verizon customers can now enjoy Hulu for free, allowing them to access a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. In this article, we will guide you through the process of activating Hulu for free on Verizon.

Step 1: Check Your Eligibility

Before diving into the activation process, it’s important to ensure that you are eligible for this offer. Verizon offers Hulu for free to customers who have subscribed to specific plans, such as the Verizon Unlimited plan or the Fios Home Internet plan. Check with Verizon to confirm your eligibility.

Step 2: Sign Up for Verizon

If you are not already a Verizon customer, you will need to sign up for one of their eligible plans. Visit the Verizon website or contact their customer service to explore the available options and choose a plan that suits your needs.

Step 3: Create a Hulu Account

Once you have confirmed your eligibility and signed up for an eligible Verizon plan, it’s time to create a Hulu account. Visit the Hulu website or download the Hulu app on your device. Follow the prompts to create a new account providing your email address, password, and other required information.

Step 4: Activate Hulu

To activate Hulu for free on Verizon, you need to link your Hulu account to your Verizon account. Log in to your Verizon account and navigate to the “Add-ons” or “Entertainment” section. Look for the Hulu offer and follow the instructions to activate your free subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content for subscribers to enjoy.

Q: How much does Hulu cost?

A: Hulu offers various subscription plans, including a basic plan starting at $5.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month.

Q: Can I access Hulu for free on Verizon if I am an existing customer?

A: Yes, existing Verizon customers who are eligible for the offer can also activate Hulu for free.

Q: Is the Hulu offer available for all Verizon plans?

A: No, the Hulu offer is available only for specific Verizon plans, such as the Verizon Unlimited plan or the Fios Home Internet plan.

In conclusion, Verizon customers can now enjoy the benefits of Hulu for free, thanks to the partnership between the two companies. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can activate your Hulu subscription and start streaming your favorite shows and movies without any additional cost. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the world of entertainment that Hulu has to offer!