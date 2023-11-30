How do I activate free Netflix on Verizon?

How to Unlock Free Netflix on Verizon: A Step-by-Step Guide

Verizon, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, has partnered with Netflix to offer its customers an exciting perk – free access to the popular streaming platform. This collaboration allows eligible Verizon customers to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix without any additional cost. If you’re a Verizon customer wondering how to activate this fantastic offer, we’ve got you covered with a simple step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Check Your Eligibility

Before diving into the activation process, it’s essential to ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria. Verizon offers free Netflix to customers who have subscribed to specific plans, such as the Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection, 5G Home Internet, or select Unlimited wireless plans. If you’re unsure about your eligibility, contact Verizon’s customer support for clarification.

Step 2: Sign Up for Netflix

If you’re not already a Netflix subscriber, you’ll need to create an account. Visit the Netflix website or download the Netflix app on your device. Follow the prompts to sign up for a new account, providing the necessary information and payment details. Don’t worry; you won’t be charged for the Netflix subscription as long as you’re eligible for the Verizon offer.

Step 3: Link Your Verizon and Netflix Accounts

To activate your free Netflix subscription, you need to link your Verizon and Netflix accounts. Sign in to your Verizon account on the Verizon website or app. Locate the “Add-ons” or “Entertainment” section and select the option to link your Netflix account. Follow the instructions provided to complete the linking process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I activate free Netflix on any Verizon plan?

A: No, free Netflix is only available to customers who have subscribed to specific plans, such as Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection, 5G Home Internet, or select Unlimited wireless plans.

Q: Is the free Netflix offer available to new and existing Verizon customers?

A: Yes, both new and existing eligible Verizon customers can take advantage of the free Netflix offer.

Q: Will I be charged for Netflix after activating the offer?

A: No, as long as you’re eligible for the Verizon offer, the cost of the Netflix subscription will be covered Verizon.

Q: Can I link multiple Netflix accounts to my Verizon account?

A: No, the free Netflix offer is limited to one Netflix account per eligible Verizon account.

Unlocking free Netflix on Verizon is a fantastic perk that allows customers to enjoy a vast library of movies and TV shows without any additional cost. By following these simple steps, you can activate your free Netflix subscription and start binge-watching your favorite content in no time. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for endless entertainment!