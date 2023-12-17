How do I activate free ESPN Plus with Disney Plus?

How to Activate ESPN Plus for Free with Disney Plus

Disney Plus, the popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows, has recently introduced a new bundle that includes ESPN Plus, a subscription-based sports streaming platform. This exciting collaboration allows users to access both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at a discounted price. If you’re wondering how to activate ESPN Plus for free with your Disney Plus subscription, we’ve got you covered.

Step 1: Sign up for Disney Plus

To activate ESPN Plus for free, you first need to subscribe to Disney Plus. Visit the official Disney Plus website and create an account providing the necessary details. Choose the subscription plan that suits your preferences and complete the payment process.

Step 2: Access the Disney Plus bundle

Once you have successfully subscribed to Disney Plus, you can access the bundle that includes ESPN Plus. Simply log in to your Disney Plus account and navigate to the account settings. Look for the option to add ESPN Plus to your subscription.

Step 3: Link your ESPN Plus account

After selecting the bundle, you will be prompted to link your ESPN Plus account. If you already have an ESPN Plus subscription, you can easily link it to your Disney Plus account. If you don’t have an existing ESPN Plus account, you will be guided through the process of creating one.

FAQ

Q: What is Disney Plus?

A: Disney Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney.

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based sports streaming platform that provides access to live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and more.

Q: Can I activate ESPN Plus for free with Disney Plus?

A: Yes, subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle that includes ESPN Plus, you can enjoy ESPN Plus at no additional cost.

Q: Can I activate ESPN Plus if I already have a Disney Plus subscription?

A: Yes, if you already have a Disney Plus subscription, you can easily add ESPN Plus to your existing account.

By following these simple steps, you can activate ESPN Plus for free with your Disney Plus subscription. Enjoy the best of both worlds with a wide range of entertainment options from Disney Plus and exciting sports content from ESPN Plus. Happy streaming!