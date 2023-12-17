How do I activate ESPN Plus on Hulu?

How to Activate ESPN Plus on Hulu: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a sports enthusiast and a Hulu subscriber, you’ll be thrilled to know that you can now access ESPN Plus (ESPN+) directly through your Hulu account. This integration allows you to enjoy live sports events, exclusive shows, and original content from ESPN’s vast library, all in one place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of activating ESPN Plus on Hulu, ensuring you never miss a moment of your favorite sports action.

Step 1: Ensure You Have a Hulu Subscription

To activate ESPN Plus on Hulu, you must first have an active Hulu subscription. If you don’t have one, visit the Hulu website and sign up for a plan that suits your needs.

Step 2: Access Your Hulu Account Settings

Once you have a Hulu subscription, log in to your account on the Hulu website using your credentials. From the homepage, click on your profile icon in the top right corner, and select “Account” from the drop-down menu. This will take you to your account settings.

Step 3: Navigate to the ESPN+ Add-On

Within your account settings, scroll down until you find the “Add-ons” section. Look for the ESPN+ add-on and click on the “Manage Add-ons” button next to it.

Step 4: Activate ESPN Plus

On the ESPN+ add-on page, you will see an option to activate ESPN Plus. Click on the “Activate” button, and Hulu will guide you through the process of linking your ESPN Plus account.

Step 5: Enjoy ESPN Plus on Hulu

Once you have successfully activated ESPN Plus, you can start enjoying all the sports content it offers. Simply navigate to the “Sports” category on Hulu, and you’ll find a wide range of live games, documentaries, and shows from ESPN+.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN. It provides access to live sports events, exclusive shows, and on-demand content from ESPN’s extensive library.

Q: Can I access ESPN Plus on Hulu without a Hulu subscription?

A: No, you must have an active Hulu subscription to access ESPN Plus on Hulu.

Q: Is ESPN Plus available in all countries?

A: No, ESPN Plus is currently only available to viewers in the United States.

Q: Can I watch ESPN Plus content on devices other than Hulu?

A: Yes, you can access ESPN Plus content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices, using the ESPN app or website.

Q: Is ESPN Plus included in the regular Hulu subscription?

A: No, ESPN Plus is an add-on service that requires an additional subscription fee on top of your regular Hulu subscription.

By following these simple steps, you can easily activate ESPN Plus on Hulu and elevate your sports viewing experience. Enjoy the thrill of live games, in-depth analysis, and exclusive content, all conveniently accessible through your Hulu account.