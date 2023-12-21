How do I activate CBS on my Roku?

How to Stream CBS on Your Roku Device: A Step-by-Step Guide

Roku has become one of the most popular streaming devices, offering a wide range of channels and content options. If you’re a fan of CBS shows and want to access them on your Roku, you’re in luck! Activating CBS on your Roku is a simple process that can be done in just a few minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

Before you can activate CBS on your Roku, make sure your device is properly set up. Connect your Roku to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to connect it to your Wi-Fi network. Once your Roku is connected, make sure it is running the latest software version.

Step 2: Add the CBS channel to your Roku

To access CBS content, you’ll need to add the CBS channel to your Roku. From your Roku home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store. Search for “CBS” using the search function or browse through the available channels until you find CBS. Select the CBS channel and click on the “Add Channel” button to install it on your Roku.

Step 3: Activate CBS on your Roku

Once you have added the CBS channel to your Roku, you’ll need to activate it. Open the CBS channel on your Roku and select the option to activate. You will be provided with an activation code.

Step 4: Visit the CBS activation website

Using a computer or mobile device, open a web browser and visit the CBS activation website. Enter the activation code displayed on your Roku and click on the “Activate” button.

Step 5: Sign in or sign up for CBS All Access

If you already have a CBS All Access account, sign in using your credentials. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to sign up for CBS All Access to access CBS content on your Roku. Follow the on-screen instructions to create an account and choose a subscription plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a streaming device that allows you to access a wide range of channels and content on your TV.

Q: What is CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons.

Q: Is there a cost to activate CBS on Roku?

A: While adding the CBS channel to your Roku is free, accessing CBS content may require a subscription to CBS All Access, which comes with a monthly fee.

Q: Can I watch live TV on CBS All Access?

A: Yes, CBS All Access offers live streaming of CBS channels in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

Q: Can I activate CBS on multiple Roku devices?

A: Yes, you can activate CBS on multiple Roku devices using the same CBS All Access account.

By following these simple steps, you can easily activate CBS on your Roku and enjoy your favorite CBS shows and live TV. Happy streaming!