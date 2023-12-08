How do I access peacock on Cox cable?

How to Stream Peacock on Cox Cable: A Step-by-Step Guide

Cox Cable customers can now enjoy the vast library of content offered Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal. With a wide range of TV shows, movies, and exclusive originals, Peacock has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. If you’re a Cox Cable subscriber wondering how to access Peacock, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Check your Cox Cable subscription

Before diving into the world of Peacock, ensure that your Cox Cable subscription includes access to the streaming service. Some Cox Cable packages may already include Peacock, while others may require an additional subscription. Contact Cox Cable customer support or visit their website to confirm your eligibility.

Step 2: Set up your streaming device

To access Peacock, you’ll need a compatible streaming device such as a smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV. Make sure your device is connected to the internet and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to set it up.

Step 3: Download the Peacock app

Once your streaming device is ready, navigate to its app store and search for the Peacock app. Download and install the app on your device. If you’re using a smart TV, check if the Peacock app is pre-installed or available for download from the TV’s app store.

Step 4: Sign in or create a Peacock account

Launch the Peacock app on your streaming device. If you already have a Peacock account, sign in using your credentials. If not, you can create a new account directly within the app. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the sign-up process.

Step 5: Activate Peacock on Cox Cable

To activate Peacock on Cox Cable, you’ll need to link your Cox Cable account with your Peacock account. Visit the Peacock website or use the app’s activation feature to enter the activation code provided on your TV screen. Once the activation is complete, you’re all set to enjoy Peacock’s extensive content library.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Peacock available for free on Cox Cable?

A: Yes, Cox Cable offers a free version of Peacock with limited content. However, to access the full range of shows, movies, and exclusive content, a premium subscription is required.

Q: Can I access Peacock on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can access Peacock on multiple devices simultaneously. The service allows streaming on up to three devices at the same time.

Q: Can I download content from Peacock for offline viewing?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a download feature that allows you to save select shows and movies for offline viewing. However, not all content is available for download.

Q: How much does Peacock premium subscription cost?

A: Peacock offers two premium subscription options. The ad-supported plan costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is available for $9.99 per month.

With these simple steps, Cox Cable customers can now unlock the world of Peacock and enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options. Whether you’re a fan of classic TV shows, blockbuster movies, or exclusive originals, Peacock has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream your favorite content with ease!