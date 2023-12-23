How do I access my BET+ on Amazon Prime?

How to Stream BET+ on Amazon Prime: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a fan of Black entertainment and have an Amazon Prime subscription, you may be wondering how to access BET+ and enjoy a wide range of exclusive content. Well, look no further! In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of accessing BET+ on Amazon Prime, ensuring you don’t miss out on your favorite shows and movies.

Step 1: Ensure You Have an Amazon Prime Subscription

Before diving into the world of BET+, make sure you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. If you don’t have one, you can sign up on the Amazon website.

Step 2: Download the Amazon Prime Video App

To access BET+ on Amazon Prime, you’ll need to download the Amazon Prime Video app on your preferred device. The app is available for smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Step 3: Open the Amazon Prime Video App

Once you’ve downloaded the app, open it on your device. You’ll be prompted to sign in using your Amazon Prime account details. Enter your credentials to proceed.

Step 4: Search for BET+

After signing in, use the search function within the Amazon Prime Video app to find BET+. Type “BET+” in the search bar and select the official BET+ channel from the search results.

Step 5: Subscribe to BET+

To access BET+ content, you’ll need to subscribe to the channel. Click on the BET+ channel and follow the on-screen instructions to subscribe. Note that BET+ may require an additional subscription fee.

Step 6: Start Streaming BET+

Once you’ve subscribed to BET+, you can start streaming your favorite shows and movies. Browse through the available content and select what you want to watch. Enjoy the diverse range of Black entertainment BET+ has to offer!

FAQ:

Q: What is BET+?

A: BET+ is a streaming service that offers a wide range of exclusive content featuring Black artists, creators, and storytellers. It includes popular TV shows, movies, and original programming.

Q: Can I access BET+ for free with my Amazon Prime subscription?

A: No, accessing BET+ requires an additional subscription fee on top of your Amazon Prime subscription.

Q: Can I watch BET+ on any device?

A: Yes, you can stream BET+ on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Q: Are there any exclusive shows or movies on BET+?

A: Yes, BET+ offers a range of exclusive content, including original shows and movies that are not available on other platforms.

Q: Can I cancel my BET+ subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your BET+ subscription at any time through your Amazon Prime account settings.

Now that you know how to access BET+ on Amazon Prime, you can dive into a world of captivating Black entertainment. Enjoy your favorite shows and movies, and explore the exclusive content BET+ has to offer!