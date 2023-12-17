How do I access ESPN+ through Disney bundle?

How to Access ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a sports enthusiast and a fan of Disney’s magical world, you’re in luck! The Disney Bundle offers a fantastic package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. With ESPN+ being a popular choice for sports lovers, accessing it through the Disney Bundle is a great way to enjoy a wide range of sports content alongside your favorite Disney movies and shows. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to access ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle.

Step 1: Subscribe to the Disney Bundle

To access ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle, you first need to subscribe to the bundle itself. Visit the official Disney Bundle website and select the package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Follow the prompts to create an account and complete the subscription process.

Step 2: Download the Disney+ App

Once you’ve subscribed to the Disney Bundle, download the Disney+ app on your preferred device. The app is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. Sign in to your Disney+ account using the credentials you created during the subscription process.

Step 3: Link Your ESPN+ Account

After signing in to your Disney+ account, navigate to the account settings section. Look for the option to link your ESPN+ account. Click on it and follow the instructions to connect your ESPN+ subscription to your Disney+ account.

Step 4: Enjoy ESPN+ Content

Once you’ve successfully linked your ESPN+ account, you can start enjoying all the sports content available on ESPN+. Simply browse through the Disney+ app and look for the ESPN+ section. From there, you can access live sports events, exclusive shows, documentaries, and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is ESPN+?

A: ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content, including live events, original shows, documentaries, and more.

Q: Can I access ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle?

A: Yes, you can access ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle. The bundle includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, allowing you to enjoy sports content alongside Disney movies and shows.

Q: Do I need a separate subscription for ESPN+ if I have the Disney Bundle?

A: No, you don’t need a separate subscription for ESPN+ if you have the Disney Bundle. The bundle includes ESPN+, so you can access it using your Disney+ account.

Q: Can I watch ESPN+ on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can watch ESPN+ on multiple devices. The Disney+ app is available on various platforms, allowing you to enjoy ESPN+ content on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Q: Are there any additional costs to access ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle?

A: No, there are no additional costs to access ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle. The bundle subscription covers the cost of ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu.

Now that you know how to access ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle, you can dive into a world of sports and entertainment all in one place. Enjoy your favorite Disney movies, binge-watch Hulu shows, and catch up on the latest sports action with ESPN+. Happy streaming!