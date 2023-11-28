How do Ben Affleck’s kids feel about JLO?

Ben Affleck’s Children Share Their Thoughts on Jennifer Lopez: A Rekindled Romance

After months of speculation, it’s official: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their romance. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer” in the early 2000s, recently made their relationship public, leaving fans and media buzzing with excitement. While the world eagerly awaits updates on this high-profile couple, many are curious about how Affleck’s children feel about their father’s reunion with JLo.

FAQ:

Q: Who are Ben Affleck’s children?

A: Ben Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. Their names are Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Q: How old are Ben Affleck’s children?

A: As of 2021, Violet is 15 years old, Seraphina is 12 years old, and Samuel is 9 years old.

According to sources close to the family, Affleck’s children have been supportive of his relationship with Lopez. Despite their young ages, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel have reportedly embraced JLo with open arms. They have spent time together as a blended family, enjoying outings and quality time.

It is important to note that Affleck’s children have known Lopez for years, as she was previously engaged to their father. During their initial relationship, the children formed a bond with Lopez, which has likely contributed to their positive reception of her return to their lives.

While the details of their interactions remain private, it is evident that Affleck’s children are happy to see their father happy. The family’s unity and acceptance of Lopez bode well for the couple’s future.

As the world continues to follow the rekindled romance of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, it is heartwarming to see the positive impact their relationship has on Affleck’s children. With love and support from all sides, this modern-day fairytale may just have a happily ever after.