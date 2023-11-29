New Ways to Win the Pizza Market

Did you know that Americans devour nearly 350 slices of pizza every second? It’s no surprise that pizza is a favorite food among many, with 90% of people ordering from popular pizza delivery chains like Domino’s and Pizza Hut. However, there is one brand that has been making waves in the frozen pizza category – DiGiorno®.

DiGiorno® has been a leader in the frozen pizza market for years, but they only represent a small portion of the overall pizza industry. With the rise of new players like Barstool Sports, competition in the market has become even fiercer. To gain more of the pizza pie, DiGiorno® needed a fresh strategy.

Recognizing the growing influence of Generations Y and Z, DiGiorno® realized they needed to connect with these demographics in a meaningful way. They discovered two crucial insights that their competition was missing.

First, they noticed that TikTok, a social media platform popular among young people, had become a cultural phenomenon. While their competitors were hesitant to embrace this new platform, DiGiorno® saw an opportunity to engage with their target audience. They leveraged TikTok’s impact on culture and younger audiences creating original music content that resonated with their consumers. Utilizing custom songs and sound, they were able to achieve higher brand recall and recognition.

Secondly, DiGiorno® understood that traditional functional messaging was not enough to capture the attention of Generations Y and Z. These demographics sought entertainment from brands before making a purchase. With this in mind, DiGiorno® shifted their focus from selling to entertaining. They created an original musical anthem that not only showcased their brand but also struck a chord with their audience.

Partnering with popular TikTok influencers known for their musical talent, DiGiorno® collaborated on a catchy song titled “DiGiorno Made Us Do It.” The song celebrated the unique qualities of DiGiorno® pizza and engaged consumers in a fun and memorable way. This initial success led to the creation of a concept album called “Rise,” featuring a collection of DiGiorno-inspired songs across different genres.

To amplify their campaign, DiGiorno® strategically launched their content during key pulse periods, such as the Big Game and March Madness. Through influencer partnerships and paid media, they were able to reach a wider audience and generate impressive results.

By embracing TikTok and the power of music, DiGiorno® achieved extraordinary outcomes. They became the top-performing food and beverage advertiser on TikTok, with a remarkable return on advertising spend (ROAS) of $4.89. Additionally, they experienced a sales lift of over 3.1% and successfully attracted new buyers, increasing sales 13%.

In a highly competitive market dominated delivery giants, DiGiorno® proved that a David vs. Goliath matchup is not insurmountable. By connecting with their audience through TikTok and entertaining them with catchy tunes, DiGiorno® secured a bigger slice of the pizza market and positioned themselves as a brand that rises above the rest.

