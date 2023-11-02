How did “When Harry Met Sally” redefine romantic comedies?

In the realm of romantic comedies, few films have had as lasting an impact as “When Harry Met Sally.” Released in 1989, this iconic movie not only captured the hearts of audiences worldwide but also redefined the genre itself. With its witty dialogue, relatable characters, and honest portrayal of love and friendship, “When Harry Met Sally” set a new standard for romantic comedies that continues to influence filmmakers to this day.

One of the key ways in which “When Harry Met Sally” redefined the genre was through its realistic and relatable characters. The film follows the lives of Harry Burns (played Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (played Meg Ryan) as they navigate the complexities of their relationship over the course of several years. Unlike many romantic comedies of the time, the characters in “When Harry Met Sally” felt like real people with genuine flaws and insecurities. This authenticity allowed audiences to connect with the characters on a deeper level, making their journey all the more compelling.

Another aspect that set “When Harry Met Sally” apart was its sharp and witty dialogue. Written Nora Ephron, the film’s screenplay was filled with memorable lines and humorous banter that became instantly quotable. The film’s famous “I’ll have what she’s having” scene, in which Sally fakes an orgasm in a crowded restaurant, remains one of the most iconic moments in romantic comedy history. This blend of humor and heart made “When Harry Met Sally” a refreshing departure from the formulaic rom-coms that had dominated the genre.

Furthermore, “When Harry Met Sally” challenged traditional notions of love and friendship. The film explored the idea that men and women could be friends without any romantic complications, a concept that was not often portrayed in romantic comedies at the time. By delving into the complexities of platonic relationships, the movie offered a more nuanced and realistic portrayal of human connections.

In conclusion, “When Harry Met Sally” redefined the romantic comedy genre through its realistic characters, sharp dialogue, and exploration of unconventional relationships. This timeless film continues to be celebrated for its impact on the genre and remains a beloved classic for audiences around the world.