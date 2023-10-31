New Perspectives on Halloween in the ’80s

Remember Halloween in the ’80s? It was a time of creativity, nostalgia, and maybe a little danger. Content creator Kelly Manno shares her insightful perspective on this beloved holiday in a now-viral TikTok video. Instead of the usual quotes from the original article, we’ll provide a descriptive summary of Manno’s thoughts.

In her video, Manno reflects on the iconic Halloween costumes of the ’80s. She humorously mentions the “highly flammable” vinyl costumes and plastic character masks that every Gen Xer can vividly recall. The masks, with their poorly aligned eye holes, were barely functional. But that didn’t stop kids from pushing their tongues through the slits, enduring a few cuts just to have some Halloween fun.

Manno goes on to describe the “garbage bag costumes” of her childhood, which were neither elaborate nor comfortable. These simple outfits featured a photo of the character you wanted to be for the night. Looking back at vintage Halloween pictures, Manno acknowledges that their costumes were indeed terrifying. She cheekily jokes that it’s no wonder people tried to poison the kids back then.

The TikTok video has sparked a wave of nostalgic comments from fellow ’80s kids. One person reminisces about hauling 30 pounds of candy in a used pillowcase, while another shares the experience of the rubber band on their mask breaking, requiring them to hold it up for the rest of the night.

Manno also criticizes the modern “Switch Witch” trend, where children exchange most of their candy for a toy. She passionately argues that Halloween night should be a time for kids to indulge in their hard-earned treats and enjoy the experience to the fullest, even if it means eating until they’re sick.

As Manno points out, Halloween in the ’80s may not have been perfect, but it was a time full of unforgettable memories. Whether it was the flammable costumes, the poorly designed masks, or the joy of trick-or-treating with friends, this era of Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of Gen Xers.

