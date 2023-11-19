How did she know dying words in Arrival?

In the critically acclaimed science fiction film “Arrival,” directed Denis Villeneuve, linguist Dr. Louise Banks, played Amy Adams, is tasked with deciphering the language of an alien species that has landed on Earth. As the story unfolds, Dr. Banks discovers that the aliens perceive time differently, allowing her to gain knowledge of future events. This unique ability leads her to understand the dying words of a key character in the movie.

Throughout the film, Dr. Banks learns to communicate with the aliens, known as Heptapods, who use a complex written language consisting of intricate circular symbols. As she delves deeper into their language, she begins to experience “flash-forwards,” glimpses of future events that help her piece together the puzzle of the aliens’ purpose on Earth.

In one pivotal scene, Dr. Banks encounters General Shang, a Chinese military leader who holds a crucial role in the escalating tensions between humanity and the aliens. She reveals to him his wife’s dying words, which were spoken in Mandarin. This revelation not only convinces General Shang to halt a potential global conflict but also demonstrates Dr. Banks’ ability to perceive time non-linearly.

FAQ:

Q: What is a linguist?

A: A linguist is a person who studies language and its structure, including its sounds, grammar, and meaning.

Q: What are flash-forwards?

A: Flash-forwards are glimpses of future events that a person experiences before they actually occur.

Q: Who are the Heptapods?

A: In “Arrival,” the Heptapods are an alien species that visit Earth. They are characterized their seven-limbed bodies and their unique written language.

Q: How does Dr. Banks’ ability to perceive time non-linearly help her understand dying words?

A: Dr. Banks’ ability to perceive time non-linearly allows her to experience future events. This enables her to understand the context and meaning behind the dying words spoken General Shang’s wife, which ultimately leads to a significant breakthrough in the plot.

In conclusion, “Arrival” presents a captivating exploration of language, time, and communication. Dr. Louise Banks’ ability to perceive time non-linearly plays a crucial role in her understanding of dying words and the resolution of the film’s central conflict. The movie serves as a thought-provoking reminder of the power of language and the potential for human connection, even in the face of the unknown.