How did Selena Gomez know she needed a kidney transplant?

Selena Gomez, the renowned American singer and actress, made headlines in 2017 when she revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant. The news shocked her fans and raised questions about how she came to the decision to undergo such a major procedure. So, how did Selena Gomez know she needed a kidney transplant?

Diagnosis and Symptoms

Selena Gomez has been battling with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, for several years. Lupus can affect various organs in the body, including the kidneys. In 2015, Gomez revealed that she had undergone chemotherapy to treat her lupus. However, despite her efforts to manage the disease, her kidney function began to decline.

Medical Evaluation

As Gomez’s kidney function deteriorated, her medical team closely monitored her condition. They conducted regular blood tests to assess her kidney function and determine if a transplant was necessary. Additionally, Gomez experienced symptoms such as fatigue, swelling, and changes in urine output, which are common indicators of kidney dysfunction.

Consulting with Specialists

To make an informed decision about a kidney transplant, Gomez consulted with a team of medical specialists, including nephrologists and transplant surgeons. These experts evaluated her overall health, the severity of her kidney disease, and the potential benefits and risks of a transplant. They also considered alternative treatments, such as dialysis, before determining that a kidney transplant was the best option for her.

Matching Donor

Finding a suitable kidney donor is a crucial step in the transplant process. Gomez was fortunate to have a close friend, Francia Raisa, who volunteered to be her kidney donor. Raisa underwent extensive medical testing to ensure compatibility and to minimize the risk of rejection.

FAQ

Q: What is lupus?

A: Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs.

Q: What are the symptoms of kidney dysfunction?

A: Symptoms of kidney dysfunction can include fatigue, swelling, changes in urine output, and high blood pressure.

Q: How is kidney function assessed?

A: Kidney function is assessed through blood tests that measure levels of waste products and substances filtered the kidneys.

Q: What is dialysis?

A: Dialysis is a medical procedure that helps remove waste and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys are unable to perform this function adequately.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s decision to undergo a kidney transplant was based on her declining kidney function, symptoms of kidney dysfunction, consultations with medical specialists, and the availability of a compatible donor. Her journey has shed light on the challenges faced individuals with lupus and the importance of early detection and appropriate medical intervention.