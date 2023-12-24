Concerns Mount Over Children Consuming Cannabis-Infused Edibles at School

Parents are increasingly worried about their children consuming cannabis-infused edibles during the school day, causing health concerns and raising questions about the safety measures in place. The recent incident at Bennett Park Montessori School in Buffalo, NY, where multiple students fell ill after ingesting edibles, has heightened these concerns.

Caprecia Lowmack, the mother of a 12-year-old girl who became sick after eating an edible, expressed her shock and concern over the incident, stating, “Never did I think they would be calling me because my child ingested a sucker that was laced with 320 mg of THC.” She explained that her daughter had unknowingly taken the edible from a friend.

Jennifer Ortiz, another parent called to the school on the same day, shared a similar experience. Her 13-year-old son displayed symptoms such as dizziness, double vision, and vomiting, leading doctors to diagnose him with a high dose of THC in his system. Ortiz questioned how such edibles were able to enter the school premises undetected, when students are not allowed to bring outside food.

Dr. Kathleen Grisanti of the Pediatric & Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY emphasized that cannabis-infused edibles are increasingly becoming a concern, particularly because they closely resemble candy. She urged parents to keep these products away from children, as they could mistake them for harmless treats. Dr. Grisanti warned, “Many adults know that it’s just a small amount is all that’s necessary, where the children looking like it’s candy will take much more than the normal dose.”

This incident has raised broader concerns about the potential dangers hidden in these edibles, with Ortiz stating, “Anything could happen, and just because this incident was THC, what if next time it is fentanyl or something deadly?” She called for greater involvement from parents and the school in safeguarding the well-being of children.

Buffalo Public Schools emphasized their commitment to student health and safety, offering support services to the affected students and notifying their parents. They urged families to educate their children about the dangers of ingesting unknown substances, even if offered peers. The school also collaborates with internal student support services and community partners to raise awareness and conducts discussions in classrooms.

While the incident at Bennett Park Montessori School highlights the need for stricter security measures and increased vigilance, it also serves as a wake-up call for parents to have open conversations with their children about the potential risks associated with consuming unknown foods or substances.