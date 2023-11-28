How did Miley Cyrus make her money?

Miley Cyrus: From Disney Star to Multi-Millionaire

When it comes to Miley Cyrus, it’s hard to ignore her meteoric rise to fame and fortune. From her early days as a Disney Channel darling to her controversial reinvention as a pop sensation, Cyrus has managed to amass an impressive fortune. But how exactly did she make her money?

The Disney Channel Years

Cyrus first burst onto the scene in 2006 with her role as Miley Stewart in the hit Disney Channel series, “Hannah Montana.” The show became an instant success, catapulting Cyrus to stardom and laying the foundation for her financial success. As the face of the franchise, Cyrus not only earned a substantial salary but also benefited from merchandise sales, concert tours, and endorsements.

A Successful Music Career

Following the end of “Hannah Montana,” Cyrus embarked on a music career that would further boost her bank account. Her debut album, “Breakout,” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and selling millions of copies worldwide. Subsequent albums, such as “Bangerz” and “Younger Now,” solidified her status as a pop superstar and continued to generate substantial income through album sales, streaming royalties, and concert tours.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Aside from her music career, Cyrus has also ventured into various entrepreneurial endeavors. She launched her own clothing line, “Miley Cyrus & Max Azria,” in collaboration with fashion designer Max Azria. Additionally, she has released her own fragrance line and even invested in a startup called Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How much is Miley Cyrus worth?

Miley Cyrus’ net worth is estimated to be around $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Miley Cyrus still make money from “Hannah Montana”?

While Cyrus no longer actively earns money from the “Hannah Montana” franchise, she continues to receive royalties from reruns and merchandise sales.

What is Miley Cyrus’ most successful album?

Miley Cyrus’ most successful album to date is “Bangerz,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned hit singles like “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop.”

What other business ventures has Miley Cyrus pursued?

Aside from her clothing line and fragrance line, Cyrus has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films like “The Last Song” and “LOL.” She has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as LGBTQ+ rights and environmental conservation.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus has built her fortune through a combination of her early success on the Disney Channel, a thriving music career, and savvy business ventures. Her ability to reinvent herself and stay relevant in the ever-changing entertainment industry has undoubtedly contributed to her financial success.