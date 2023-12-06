How did Julia Roberts marry?

Julia Roberts Ties the Knot: A Look into the Actress’s Journey to Marriage

Introduction

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts recently announced her marriage to long-time partner, Daniel Moder. The couple, who had been together for over two decades, finally decided to make their union official. Let’s delve into the details of how this beloved actress found her happily ever after.

The Love Story

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder first met on the set of the film “The Mexican” in 2000. Moder, a cinematographer, instantly caught Roberts’s attention with his charm and talent. However, at the time, both were involved in other relationships. It wasn’t until they reunited on the set of “The Runaway Bride” in 2001 that sparks flew between them. The chemistry was undeniable, and they soon began dating.

The Proposal

After several years of dating, Moder decided to take their relationship to the next level. In 2002, he proposed to Roberts with a stunning vintage engagement ring. The proposal took place in a romantic setting, surrounded close friends and family. Roberts, overwhelmed with joy, said “yes” without hesitation.

The Wedding

On July 4, 2002, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder exchanged vows in a private ceremony held at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only their closest friends and family members. Roberts looked radiant in a custom-made gown, while Moder opted for a classic black tuxedo. The couple’s children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, played important roles in the ceremony, adding a touch of sweetness to the occasion.

FAQ

Q: How long were Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder together before getting married?

A: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder were together for over two decades before finally tying the knot.

Q: Where did Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder get married?

A: The couple exchanged vows at Julia Roberts’s ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

Q: How many children do Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have?

A: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have three children together: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry.

Conclusion

Julia Roberts’s journey to marriage with Daniel Moder is a testament to the power of love and commitment. After years of dating and building a life together, the couple decided to make their union official in a beautiful and intimate ceremony. Fans around the world celebrate this joyous occasion and wish the couple a lifetime of happiness together.