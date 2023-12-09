How did Joel know Ellie was immune?

How Joel Discovered Ellie’s Immunity: Unraveling the Mystery

In the critically acclaimed video game “The Last of Us,” players are introduced to a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly fungal infection has ravaged humanity. The story revolves around Joel, a hardened survivor, and Ellie, a young girl who holds a remarkable secret – she is immune to the infection. But how did Joel come to discover Ellie’s immunity? Let’s delve into the details and unravel this intriguing mystery.

The Discovery:

Joel first learns about Ellie’s immunity when he and his partner, Tess, are tasked with escorting her across the country. Initially, Joel is unaware of Ellie’s unique condition. However, as they face numerous infected and hostile survivors, Ellie’s resilience and ability to resist the infection become apparent. This piques Joel’s curiosity and prompts him to investigate further.

The Hospital:

As Joel and Ellie journey through the treacherous world, they eventually reach the Firefly hospital in Salt Lake City. It is here that Joel discovers the truth about Ellie’s immunity. The Fireflies, a rebel group fighting against the infection, plan to use Ellie’s immunity to develop a vaccine that could save humanity. However, this would require sacrificing Ellie’s life in the process.

The Sacrifice:

Upon learning of the Fireflies’ intentions, Joel becomes determined to protect Ellie at all costs. He forms a deep bond with her throughout their journey, viewing her as a surrogate daughter. Unable to bear the thought of losing her, Joel makes a fateful decision to rescue Ellie from the hospital, effectively preventing the development of a vaccine.

FAQ:

Q: What is immunity?

A: Immunity refers to the ability of an organism to resist or fight off a particular infection or disease. In the context of “The Last of Us,” Ellie’s immunity means she is naturally resistant to the fungal infection that has devastated humanity.

Q: Why did Joel choose to save Ellie?

A: Joel’s decision to save Ellie stems from his emotional attachment to her. Having lost his own daughter at the beginning of the outbreak, Joel sees Ellie as a chance for redemption and a second chance at fatherhood. He prioritizes their bond over the potential benefits of a vaccine.

Q: What are the consequences of Joel’s actions?

A: Joel’s actions have far-reaching consequences, both for himself and the world at large. By preventing the development of a vaccine, he effectively halts the Fireflies’ efforts to eradicate the infection. This decision sets the stage for the events of the game’s sequel, “The Last of Us Part II.”

In conclusion, Joel’s discovery of Ellie’s immunity in “The Last of Us” is a pivotal moment in the game’s narrative. It sets the stage for a deeply emotional and morally complex journey, where the bond between Joel and Ellie becomes the driving force behind their actions.