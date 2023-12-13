How did IBM end up paying Microsoft huge royalties?

How IBM Found Itself Paying Microsoft Massive Royalties

In a surprising turn of events, technology giant IBM recently found itself paying substantial royalties to its long-time rival, Microsoft. This unexpected development has left industry experts and enthusiasts wondering how such a reversal of fortune came to pass. Let’s delve into the details and shed light on this intriguing situation.

It all began with IBM’s decision to adopt Microsoft’s operating system, MS-DOS, for its personal computers back in the early 1980s. At the time, IBM was the dominant player in the computer industry, and Microsoft was a relatively small software company. In a strategic move, IBM chose to license MS-DOS from Microsoft rather than develop its own operating system.

Fast forward to the present day, and the tables have turned. Microsoft has become a tech behemoth, dominating the software market with its Windows operating system. Meanwhile, IBM has shifted its focus towards enterprise solutions and services, gradually losing its once-dominant position in the consumer market.

As a result of this shift, IBM has found itself in a position where it relies on Microsoft’s software for certain aspects of its business operations. This reliance has led to IBM paying substantial royalties to Microsoft for the use of its software, including Windows and other related products.

In conclusion, IBM’s decision to adopt Microsoft’s operating system decades ago has come full circle, resulting in the tech giant now paying significant royalties to its former rival. This serves as a reminder of the ever-changing dynamics within the technology industry and the importance of strategic decisions in shaping the future of companies.