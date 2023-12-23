George Santos Finds Financial Success on Cameo

George Santos, the recently expelled House member from New York, is making waves once again, but this time in the world of personalized video messages on the website Cameo. Despite his controversial past and ongoing legal battles, Santos has quickly become one of the platform’s most popular creators, earning more money in a week on Cameo than he would have made in a year in Congress.

Cameo is a website where people can request personalized video messages from celebrities and notable figures in exchange for payment. Prices on the platform can range from $1 to thousands of dollars depending on the popularity of the creator. Santos joined Cameo just days after his expulsion from Congress and now charges $500 for each personalized greeting.

According to Steven Galanis, CEO of Cameo, the site satisfies our innate desire for recognition and connection. People want to feel acknowledged those they admire, even if they may not be traditional celebrities. The majority of Cameo bookings are made as gifts for others, particularly during the holiday season. Santos, capitalizing on the timing of his Cameo debut, has seen tremendous success as his video messages are purchased as last-minute holiday gifts.

Galanis also emphasized that Santos has the qualities that resonate with the Cameo audience – he’s funny, interesting, and known for something. Some of Santos’s videos have even gone viral, further boosting his popularity on the platform. He is on track to break records previously held stars like Carole Baskin and Jon Bon Jovi for his rapid rise in popularity on Cameo.

While Santos’s success on Cameo is undeniable, it remains to be seen whether internet celebrity will be his next step. Some experts believe that his persona as a disgraced politician has captured the fascination of audiences, but only time will tell if he can sustain his newfound fame. Regardless, Santos has already proven that during the age of social media, a few minutes of fame can have lasting financial benefits.