How did Forty know Joe killed Beck?

How Forty Knew Joe Killed Beck: Unraveling the Mystery

In the thrilling Netflix series “You,” viewers were left on the edge of their seats as Forty Quinn, the eccentric and troubled brother of Love Quinn, seemingly discovered the truth about Joe Goldberg’s dark secret. But how did Forty know that Joe was responsible for the death of Beck?

The Revelation:

Forty’s realization came during a pivotal moment in the series when he stumbled upon a hidden storage unit filled with Joe’s disturbing collection of mementos from his past victims. Among these items was a box containing Beck’s phone, which Forty recognized as belonging to the woman he had briefly dated before her untimely demise.

The Evidence:

Upon discovering Beck’s phone, Forty’s suspicions were further confirmed when he stumbled upon a series of incriminating photographs and messages that implicated Joe in her murder. These shocking revelations left Forty in a state of shock and disbelief, as he had previously been unaware of Joe’s sinister nature.

The Investigation:

Forty’s discovery prompted him to dig deeper into Joe’s past, uncovering a trail of deceit, manipulation, and violence. As he pieced together the puzzle, Forty became increasingly convinced of Joe’s guilt, leading him to confront Joe and expose his dark secret to Love.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Forty Quinn?

A: Forty Quinn is a character in the Netflix series “You.” He is the brother of Love Quinn and plays a significant role in uncovering Joe Goldberg’s secrets.

Q: Who is Joe Goldberg?

A: Joe Goldberg is the main character in the series “You.” He is a charming yet disturbed individual who becomes obsessed with the women he encounters, often resorting to extreme measures to protect his twisted version of love.

Q: How did Forty discover Beck’s phone?

A: Forty stumbled upon a hidden storage unit belonging to Joe, where he found a box containing Beck’s phone and other items that implicated Joe in her murder.

Q: What happened after Forty discovered the evidence?

A: Forty embarked on an investigation into Joe’s past, uncovering more evidence of his crimes. He eventually confronted Joe and exposed his dark secret to Love.

The revelation of Forty’s discovery added an intense layer of suspense to the already gripping storyline of “You.” As viewers eagerly await the next season, the question remains: what other secrets will be unearthed, and how will they impact the lives of these complex characters? Only time will tell.