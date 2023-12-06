How did Deepika fall in love with Ranveer?

Headline: The Enchanting Love Story of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: A Journey to Forever

Introduction:

Love stories have always captivated the hearts of millions, and the enchanting tale of Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is no exception. Their love story is a testament to the magic of destiny and the power of true love. Let’s delve into the fascinating journey of how Deepika fell head over heels for Ranveer, creating a bond that has stood the test of time.

Their First Encounter:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first crossed paths on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” in 2012. Their on-screen chemistry was palpable, but little did they know that their connection would extend beyond the silver screen.

The Spark Ignites:

It was during the filming of “Ram-Leela” that Deepika and Ranveer’s friendship blossomed into something more profound. Their shared passion for their craft, coupled with their infectious energy, created an undeniable spark between them. As they spent more time together, their bond grew stronger, and love began to take root.

Their Journey to Forever:

After “Ram-Leela,” Deepika and Ranveer collaborated on two more Bhansali films, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat.” Their on-screen chemistry continued to sizzle, leaving audiences spellbound. However, it was their off-screen moments that truly stole the show. From their public displays of affection to their unwavering support for each other, Deepika and Ranveer’s love story became the talk of the town.

FAQ:

Q: When did Deepika and Ranveer tie the knot?

A: Deepika and Ranveer got married in a private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14th and 15th, 2018.

Q: How do they manage their busy schedules and maintain a strong relationship?

A: Deepika and Ranveer prioritize spending quality time together and ensure open communication. They often accompany each other to film sets and events, supporting one another’s professional commitments.

Q: What are their upcoming projects together?

A: Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama “83,” where Ranveer portrays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika plays his wife, Romi Dev.

Conclusion:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story is a testament to the power of destiny and the magic of true love. From their first encounter on a film set to their grand wedding, their journey has been nothing short of a fairytale. Their unwavering support, shared passion, and undeniable chemistry continue to inspire millions, making them one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples.