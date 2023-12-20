How did Courtney Cox feel about Matthew Perry?

Courtney Cox Opens Up About Her Relationship with Matthew Perry

In a recent interview, actress Courtney Cox revealed her true feelings about her former co-star and friend, Matthew Perry. The two actors famously portrayed the beloved couple Monica Geller and Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends.” Fans have long speculated about the nature of their off-screen relationship, and now Cox has finally shed some light on the matter.

During the interview, Cox expressed her deep admiration and affection for Perry. She described him as a talented actor and a wonderful friend, emphasizing the strong bond they developed while working together on “Friends.” Cox reminisced about the countless hours they spent on set, laughing and supporting each other through the ups and downs of their careers.

When asked about the rumors of a romantic relationship between them, Cox dismissed them as nothing more than speculation. She clarified that while they had incredible chemistry on screen, their relationship was purely platonic off screen. Cox emphasized the importance of maintaining a professional boundary in order to preserve their friendship.

In conclusion, Courtney Cox’s recent interview has shed light on her relationship with Matthew Perry. While their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, their off-screen connection was purely platonic. Cox’s admiration and affection for Perry highlight the strong bond they developed during their time on “Friends.”