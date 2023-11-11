How did Celine Dion’s husband pass away?

In a tragic turn of events, Celine Dion’s husband, René Angélil, passed away on January 14, 2016, after a long battle with throat cancer. The news of his death shocked fans around the world, as Angélil had been a significant figure in Dion’s life and career.

René Angélil, born on January 16, 1942, in Montreal, Canada, was a renowned music producer and Dion’s longtime manager. He played a pivotal role in shaping her career, guiding her to international success. The couple first met when Celine was just 12 years old and René was 38, but their romantic relationship didn’t begin until years later. They eventually tied the knot in 1994 and had three children together.

Angélil’s battle with cancer began in 1999 when he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a type of throat cancer. Despite undergoing various treatments, including surgery and chemotherapy, his condition worsened over the years. In 2014, Dion took a hiatus from her Las Vegas residency to care for her ailing husband.

The passing of René Angélil left a void in Celine Dion’s life, both personally and professionally. She took a break from her career to mourn the loss of her beloved husband and father of her children. However, she eventually returned to the stage, honoring his memory and continuing to captivate audiences with her powerful voice.

FAQ:

1. What is throat cancer?

Throat cancer refers to the development of malignant tumors in the throat, voice box, or tonsils. It can affect various parts of the throat, including the vocal cords, epiglottis, and pharynx. Symptoms may include persistent hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, and a sore throat.

2. How common is throat cancer?

Throat cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer. However, it can be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated early. Risk factors for developing throat cancer include smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and exposure to certain chemicals or substances.

3. How did René Angélil contribute to Celine Dion’s career?

René Angélil played a crucial role in Celine Dion’s career as her manager and music producer. He discovered her talent at a young age and helped shape her into the international superstar she became. Angélil guided her through various career decisions, including signing record deals, selecting songs, and managing her performances and tours.

4. How many children did Celine Dion and René Angélil have?

Celine Dion and René Angélil had three children together. Their eldest son, René-Charles, was born in 2001, and their twin boys, Eddy and Nelson, were born in 2010.

The passing of René Angélil was a heartbreaking loss for Celine Dion and her fans worldwide. His contributions to her career and their enduring love story will always be remembered.