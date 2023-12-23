Sea Cove Resort Faces Hefty Fines and Replanting Obligations for Illegally Destroyed Mangroves

Sea Cove Resort, located in Port St. Lucie, may have to pay a fine of $110,395 and replant a staggering number of 2,780 mangrove trees due to the illegal hacking and destruction of these vital coastal ecosystems. This proposed penalty, described the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as one of the largest in the state’s history, reflects the seriousness of the offense.

The resort, owned Store Capital Acquisitions LLC and leased to Altitude Hospitality LLC, cleared nearly half an acre of shoreline along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River. The cleared area was subsequently filled with sand, some of which ended up in the water. The resort’s actions not only violated Florida law that protects mangroves but also disregarded the need for a permit or professional trimmer to carry out such activities.

The DEP’s proposed punishment aims to restore the destroyed mangrove canopy. In addition to the financial penalty, the resort will be responsible for replanting red, white, and black mangrove saplings ranging from 2 to 7 feet tall. The survival rate of these saplings must remain at least 80%, meaning that any trees that die must be promptly replaced to maintain a minimum of 2,224 living trees.

Moreover, the resort must remove all invasive vegetation before planting the mangrove trees and implement measures to prevent sand from washing into the river. These efforts are crucial for the recovery and survival of the local ecosystem, which plays a crucial role in filtering water pollutants, providing wildlife habitat, and stabilizing shorelines.

DEP will closely monitor the restoration efforts for at least five years, conducting quarterly inspections during the first year and biannual inspections during the following four years. However, experts, such as Lorae Simpson, chief scientist at the Florida Oceanographic Society, suggest that the resort may require even longer monitoring to ensure the full recovery of the ecosystem.

The proposed fine and replanting obligations serve as a reminder of the importance of responsible environmental stewardship. It is essential for individuals and corporations alike to understand and abide environmental regulations to protect and preserve ecosystems like mangroves. The outcome of this case will play a significant role in setting a precedent for future enforcement actions and the safeguarding of these critical natural resources.