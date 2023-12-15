New Arrest Made in Parliament Security Breach Case

In a recent development, a new arrest has been made in connection with the Parliament security breach incident. The key accused, Lalit Mohan Jha, was apprehended the Delhi Police after surrendering at the Kartavya Path Police station.

Lalit Mohan Jha, believed to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy, is a resident of Kolkata and works as a teacher. According to preliminary investigations, Jha fled from the scene after recording a video of the incident. However, he soon realized that the police were searching for him and decided to return to Delhi bus.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has reached out to Neelaksh Aish, the founder of an NGO, to gather further information about Jha, who is said to be associated with a Kolkata-based NGO. It is reported that Jha sent a video of two accomplices, Neelam and Amol, shouting slogans and releasing colored smoke outside the Parliament building to Aish.

Multiple teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell have been working to apprehend Jha, as it is believed that he may be one of the main conspirators. A team from Delhi Police was already dispatched to Kolkata to aid in the investigation.

Meanwhile, in court, the Delhi Police accused four other individuals who were also arrested in connection with the security breach of engaging in an act of terrorism. The police claimed that the attack on Parliament was well-planned and aimed at inciting fear. The prosecution sought custodial interrogation to determine the motive behind the incident and identify any other potential culprits.

It has also been revealed that Lalit Mohan Jha and the other five accused were inspired revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Their actions were driven concerns over issues such as the farmers’ protest, ethnic conflict in Manipur, and unemployment.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of Parliament and its members.