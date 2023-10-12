The Daily Mail Takes Over Tiktok: Reaching a New Generation

The Daily Mail has successfully become the largest publisher of news on Tiktok, attracting millions of under-25s. This unexpected hit among Gen Z is part of the Mail’s strategy to reach every generation. Even ex-prime minister Boris Johnson has become a Tiktok star for the publisher. Phil Harvey, the head of social video at Mail Online, explained that the Mail has invested heavily in Tiktok and other platforms to future-proof the business. They are also focusing on their podcast strategy to reach audiences during their daily commutes and moments of leisure.

Since joining Tiktok in 2020, the Mail has experienced an impressive increase in reach, with a growth of over 1,500% in the past six months. It has now become the largest news publisher on the platform, surpassing other major news outlets. On Facebook, the Daily Mail has a massive global audience of over 20 million followers, compared to its 6.8 million followers on Tiktok. However, Tiktok has become a fast-growing news source for both Gen Z and other demographics, whereas Facebook’s audience for news is diminishing.

The Mail has multiple Tiktok accounts, including sub-feeds for UK news, crime, sport, royals, and showbiz. This allows them to target specific interests and reach a broader audience. Tiktok’s different format for consuming content has provided an opportunity for the Mail and other legacy publishers to connect with a new audience. The Mail has a dedicated team of social video producers based in different locations around the world and plans for further growth on other short-form video platforms.

By investing in their team and utilizing data to guide editorial decisions, the Mail is producing a variety of content in different storytelling formats. They are particularly known for their Tiktok explainers, which are informative and engaging for their audience. The Daily Mail’s success on Tiktok proves their ability to adapt to new platforms and connect with a younger generation of readers.

