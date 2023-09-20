Jewish Influencers Endorse IV Drips for Yom Kippur Fast Preparation

Several Jewish influencers have recently expressed support for the use of IV drips, particularly in preparation for the Yom Kippur fast. For individuals who are at risk of dehydration or are concerned about fasting due to health conditions, IV drips can provide a way to stay hydrated while still observing religious practices. IVDRIPS, a concierge infusion company founded nurse practitioner Bracha Banayan, offers pre-fast IV drips that include vitamins, electrolytes, and medications to combat fatigue, hangovers, migraines, and more.

According to a 2020 Pew survey, nearly half of all American Jews fast for all or part of Yom Kippur, making it one of the most widely observed Jewish practices in the United States. The physical demands of the fast can be challenging, and individuals who fast are advised to drink plenty of water in the days leading up to Yom Kippur.

The rise of non-medical IV treatments in wellness culture has led to the popularity of IV drips among celebrities and influencers. However, medical professionals caution against discretionary IV use and note that its efficacy may be due to a placebo effect. Critics argue that IV drips have not been rigorously studied and warn of the potential risks, such as infection.

While rabbis and doctors may advise individuals who are ill, elderly, pregnant, or nursing to avoid fasting or drink small amounts of water throughout the day, some individuals still choose to fast due to feelings of guilt, anxiety, or communal pressure. Banayan believes that her company’s pre-fast IV drips provide a solution for those who wish to fast while also prioritizing their health. However, medical practitioners suggest that discretionary IV use should not be pursued against medical advice.

Sources: Jackie Hajdenberg via JTA.org