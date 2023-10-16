The Evolution of Fluffy Coffee: From TikTok Trend to Coffee Shop Staple

In 2020, a viral trend on TikTok sparked the popularity of fluffy coffee or whipped coffee, also known as dalgona coffee. This trend involved mixing instant coffee, sugar, and boiled water together until it reached a cloud-like texture known as soft peaks. The mixture was then served on top of milk, creating a visually pleasing and frothy beverage. While the trend was born out of boredom during the early pandemic lockdown, fluffy coffee has since evolved and become a staple in coffee shops around the world.

Baristas have found innovative ways to create their own versions of fluffy coffee that go beyond the original recipe. One approach is adding an extra layer of cream to coffee drinks. For example, Ten Thousand Coffee adds a signature blended cream to their Einspänner drink, giving it an overflowing froth and cushiony look. Maru Coffee in Los Angeles is known for its Cream Top Coffee, featuring a thick layer of foamy cream on the surface. These variations allow for added creativity and indulgence.

Another technique is to focus on foamed milk. Mean Bean Café in New York City serves the Freddo Cappuccino, which takes milk foam to the next level. Large cups of coffee at Mean Bean Café and Do Not Feed Alligators appear to be predominantly foamed milk on top of a thin layer of espresso. The theatrical art of long-pouring the drink creates the illusion of a frothed milk waterfall, capturing attention on social media.

Shaking coffee drinks has also become a popular method to achieve a fluffy texture. Similar to shaking an egg white cocktail, the back-and-forth motion adds an airy dimension to the liquid. Even major chains like Blank Street and Starbucks have adopted this technique to cater to the fluffy coffee crowd.

The fluffification movement has even extended to tea. Little Fluffy Head Café in Los Angeles serves cheese tea, which is iced tea topped with a layer of mousse-like cheese foam. This “fluffy tea” not only adds a textural element but also offers unique flavor options like crème brûlée and strawberry cheesecake. Little Fluffy Head Café crafts a fresh mixture of cheese, cream, milk, and pink salt each morning for their fluffy teas, and serves them in specially shaped cups to enhance the drinking experience.

Fluffy coffee has gone beyond its viral origins on TikTok and has captured the attention of both baristas and coffee enthusiasts. With innovative variations and combinations, fluffy coffee has become a staple in coffee shops, offering both a visual spectacle and a delightful, indulgent experience for customers.

