China’s Electric Buses: Leading the World in Sustainable Public Transport

China’s electric buses have not only revolutionized public transport within the country but are setting an example for the rest of the world. The Chinese government’s decision to prioritize the manufacturing and use of electric buses was initially driven a strategy for industrial growth and efforts to reduce air pollution. However, with its recent commitment to carbon neutrality 2060, promoting electric vehicles has become a crucial aspect of China’s climate goals.

Today, China is home to the world’s largest market for electric buses, accounting for over 95% of global stock. By the end of 2022, more than three-quarters of all urban buses in the country were classified as “new energy vehicles,” including pure electric, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. The speed at which China has transitioned to electric buses is remarkable, especially considering that in 2015, nearly 78% of urban buses still relied on diesel or gas.

China’s success in the electric bus industry can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the country identified buses as a practical starting point for mass electrification due to the fixed nature of bus routes and the opportunity to charge vehicles overnight at depots. Secondly, the Chinese government implemented the “Ten Cities and Thousand Vehicles” program, which provided financial subsidies to 10 cities to promote the adoption of new energy vehicles in the public sector. This program played a significant role in kick-starting the electric bus market and encouraging other regions to follow suit.

China is also home to some of the world’s leading electric bus manufacturers, such as Yutong, which has seen increasing demand not only within China but also in Europe and Latin America. These manufacturers have been instrumental in driving innovation and technological advancements in the electric bus industry.

As the rest of the world strives to transition to sustainable public transport, China’s electric buses serve as a prime example of success. The country’s commitment to decarbonization and investment in electric buses have proven to be a winning combination. By prioritizing public transport and investing in charging infrastructure, countries worldwide can learn from China’s example and accelerate their own transition to sustainable mobility.