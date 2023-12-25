Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays in Style

Summary: A glimpse into how your favorite celebrities are enjoying the holiday season this year.

The holiday season is a time when everyone, including celebrities, gets into the festive spirit. From glamorous trips to heartwarming family moments, here’s a look at how some of your favorite stars are making the most of their holidays.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, known for their appearances on “Dancing with the Stars,” took their adorable 11-month-old son, Rome, to Park City, Utah, for his first Christmas. While Rome didn’t seem too thrilled to meet Santa, Johnson shared the moment on Instagram, playfully mentioning that perhaps next year would be a better time.

Meanwhile, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and her loved ones are celebrating in style, donning purple outfits to commemorate the new version of “The Color Purple.” Having starred in the 1985 adaptation and producing the 2023 movie, Winfrey is sharing her love for the production with all her fans. Her Instagram post invites followers to experience the emotional journey of the film in theaters.

Popstar Taylor Swift showed her dedication to boyfriend Travis Kelce attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Christmas Day. Wearing a Santa hat with Kelce’s jersey number, “87,” Swift proudly supported her partner from the stands.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opted for a New York Christmas this year, bringing along their four children for the festive experience. Teigen shared their excitement on Instagram, declaring it the best idea for celebrating the holiday season.

Singer Jessie James Decker marked her “last Christmas as a family of 5” coordinating matching pajamas for herself and her three children. With the anticipation of their fourth child, a boy, on the way, the family embraced the holiday spirit with warmth and joy.

Finally, the iconic “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, indulged in a wintry sleigh ride, adding a touch of magic to her holiday celebrations. Earlier this month, she also made a special visit to the White House, accompanied her twins, to witness the enchanting Christmas decorations and meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a playful move inspired the “Barbie” movie, Lance Bass convinced his husband, Michael, that their home absolutely needed 35 Christmas trees and new decor every year. Their festive extravagance adds an extra sparkle to their holiday festivities.

As the holiday season continues, it’s heartwarming to see how celebrities create special memories and share their joy with their fans.